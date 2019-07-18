Augusta police issued a warning Thursday after three vehicles were burgled on the east side of the city overnight.

Police tweeted out information Thursday morning, and encouraged people to be careful with their personal property.

A link associated with the tweet sent people to a Tip411 page with the full message.

“We would like to remind everyone to lock up your vehicles and do not leave property visible to potential thieves,” the message stated. “Also please call us if you hear anything or see anyone suspicious during the overnight hours that may be involved in this activity.”

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said the burglaries, which were the first ones reported from cars since July 1, were probably the result of one or two people opening car doors and determining which ones were unlocked. There was no damage done to the cars.

He said items taken usually depends on what people stumble upon. In these instances, Lully said, clothes, pocket change, laptops and cell phones were taken.

Multiple patrols — including foot and bicycle, as well as marked and unmarked vehicles — take place in the city’s neighborhoods, he said. Along with the east side neighborhoods, parking lots of businesses like Walmart and Hannaford have been targeted.

Lully recommended people park in well-lit spots, lock their car doors and park in locations where people can’t sneak around as easily.

Investigation into the car burglaries is continuing.

