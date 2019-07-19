AUGUSTA — The Augusta Nature Club will host a field trip on Wednesday, July 31, to Swans Island in the Kennebec River.
To car pool, meet at the Hannaford parking lot in Gardiner near the Rail Trail entrance at 9:30 a.m. in order to take the ferry at 11 a.m. in Richmond.
For information, call Heide Munro at 622-7395.
