AUGUSTA — The Augusta Nature Club will host a field trip on Wednesday, July 31, to Swans Island in the Kennebec River.

To car pool, meet at the Hannaford parking lot in Gardiner near the Rail Trail entrance at 9:30 a.m. in order to take the ferry at 11 a.m. in Richmond.

For information, call Heide Munro at 622-7395.

