The Gardiner/Augusta Lions Club recently installed its leadership for the 2019-20 fiscal year at the Great Wall Buffet in Augusta.

The club meets at 25 Lions Ave., Gardiner, the site of many activities in the community throughout the year, according to a news release from the club.

Whitefield Lions Past District Gov. Tim Chase installed the following officers: President PID Lew Small, Secretary Marie Bronn, Treasurer Jeanette Weber, Second Vice President Randy Shorey and First Vice President Linda Shorey.

Meetings are hosted on the second Mondays of the month for members and guests. Membership is sought through interest and invitation in the many events that support the club’s active community action for blindness, hearing, diabetes, emergency, handicap, scholarship, youth and special needs. The motto of “We Serve” is a strong response to the dedication and loyalty of members who volunteer at the fundraisers supporting their community, according to the release.

Every Wednesday is Bingo night, with doors open at 4 p.m. in order to offer supper and snacks from the kitchen before the games start at 6:30 p.m.

The Lions Pride Community and Flea Market offered from October through May, the craft fair on the first Saturday of December and rental of the facility to numerous groups, including Weight Watchers, the Four Leaf Clover Club, auctions and catering, all of which support the clubhouse charities.

For more information, speak to a member or call 582-9827.

