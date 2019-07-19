Because of predicted dangerously high temperatures expected in central Maine Saturday, Kick Around the Clock for Cass, the 11-hour continuous soccer game in honor of Cassidy Charette, previously planned for Saturday, July 20, at Thomas College in Waterville, has been postponed to Sunday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release from the ShineOnCass Foundation.

More 430 soccer players, including 15 high school boys and girls soccer teams from around the state and another 14 community teams made up of friends, neighbors and members of the community, are expected to take the field this weekend in honor and memory of Cassidy. Cassidy, who wore the No. 11 jersey, was a standout midfielder for Messalonskee High School Girls Soccer. She died Oct. 11, 2014, as a result of a hayride accident. This is the fourth year the event has been held and is the largest event to-date.

“It’s not easy or convenient to reschedule 500 people for an event, but the health and safety of our players, volunteers and spectators come first,” said Monica Charette, Cassidy’s mother and event coordinator, who with officials at Thomas College decided postponing was the responsible thing to do, according to the release.

The official heat index, which athletic organizations use to determine safe playing conditions, is already posted as “extreme caution” with temperatures reaching close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit and feeling like over 120 degrees and even higher on turf fields.

“It would be a tragedy if one person was negatively impacted on a day that we came together to honor and celebrate Cass,” Charette said, according to the release. “We will Shine On Sunday.”

The final hour of the event will feature a walk-in ceremony and friendly competition between Cassidy’s two former soccer teammates from Messalonskee High School vs. Central Maine United Premiere Soccer, from 6 to 7 p.m. Spectators are welcome all day. Messalonskee Boosters Club will provide concessions. For more information, 314-6996, email [email protected] or visit shineoncass.org.

