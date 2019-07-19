WAYNE — The annual meeting of the LoveJoy Pond Improvement Association will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the North Wayne Church, Church Street.

A potluck dinner will follow, so bring a favorite dish.

The annual meeting is a chance to meet neighbors and learn about LoveJoy Pond and other area lakes.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Rich Polsinello, president of LPIA, at 518-369-8737.

