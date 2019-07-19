The University of Maine at Farmington invites emerging artists to submit artwork for the 2019 Art on Campus series. UMF seeks 2-D artworks (or video/time-based work for monitor display) that explore and engage with contemporary issues and ideas, according to a news release from UMF.

Work will be displayed throughout the university’s campus. Selected artists will be offered an honorarium to visit the campus and present an artist talk to UMF students and the community. The Art on Campus mission is to provide UMF students, faculty, staff and residents of western Maine with opportunities to engage with visiting artists, experience distinct artistic mediums, and gain a deeper appreciation for the importance of art in public spaces and in civic life.

The application deadline is Oct. 1, there is no fee to apply to this call.

Application requirements:

• Resume or CV (PDF file);

• Artist statement, 500-words or less (PDF file);

• Five images of artwork (JPG or PNG files, approx. 1MB each; please include your surname in the image filename: surname_1.jpg, surname_2.jpg, etc.); and

• Corresponding image list with title, materials, dimensions and date of each artwork (PDF file).

Email the materials as attachments to Sarah Maline at [email protected]. Use “Art on Campus Submission” as an email subject line, and include full name, phone number and artist website URL (optional) in the body text of the email.

All artwork included in this application submission must be available for exhibition on UMF campus for the duration of either the spring (Jan. 15 to May 15, 2020) or fall (Aug. 28 to Dec. 20, 2020) semester. Artists are responsible for the transportation or shipping of all artwork. All 2-D works must be mounted, framed and/or ready to hang.

The university is not currently able to support video or time-based artworks. Artists already affiliated with UMF are not eligible to participate in the Art on Campus Program.

The UMF Art on Campus selection committee will contact artists in mid/late-October.

