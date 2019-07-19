The University of Maine at Farmington has announced the following students were named to its 2019 spring semester dean’s list.

They are: Amanda Whitten, of Acton; Lauren Faloon, Allison Frankenfield and Noah Grindstaff, all of Albion; Helena Solorzano, of Alna; Aislinn Forbes, of Andover; Samantha Taylor, of Anson; Kylie Reynolds, of Arundel; and Anthony Blasi, Haley Knowlton, Corey Martin and Hope Williams, all of Auburn,

Also, Suzanna Dibden, Connor Farrington, Amy Fortier-Brown, Sydney Goodridge, Alison Laplante, Colby Leathers-Pouliot, Lexi Lettre, Michael Levesque, Alexis Libby, Catrina Meehan, Justin Rodrigue and Kelsey Rohman, all of Augusta.

Also, Page Cadorette, of Bangor; Conor Crandall, Nolan Crandall, Griffin Graves and Keely McConomy, all of Bar Harbor; Jordan Seavey, of Bass Harbor; Colin Bradford, Brianna Fowles, Katherine Glenn, Emeilia Marsh and Pearl Wilson, all of Bath; and Stuart Cole and Olivia Sanborn, both of Belfast.

Also, Garrett Main, Montana Towers and Makayla Wilson, all of Belgrade; Alison Walker, of Belmont; Kelsi Fortin and Harley Grover, both of Benton; Morgaine Hayes, of Berwick; and Connor Dunn and Ashley Savage, both of Bethel.

Also, Charity LaFrance, of Biddeford; Melanie Hipsky and Samuel Scheff, both of Blue Hill; Madeleine McLellan, of Boothbay Harbor; Justin Cochran and Joslynn Couture, both of Bowdoin; and Katania Graeff, Alison Hooper, Ryley Leech and Dale Rappaneau, all of Bowdoinham.

Also, Alexis Poland, of Breman; Adam Gagnon, Angel Greer and Abigail McCarthy, all of Brewer; Kate Starkie, of Bridgton; Bethany Tripp and Audrey Williams, both of Brooks; and Kelsey Dunn, of Brownfield.

Also, Luka Baskett, Oaklin Blaisdell, Caroline Headley, Heather Kinee, Eli Michaud, Petra Smat and Spencer Wodatch, all of Brunswick; Kali Litchfield, Maren Lowell, Abigail Shields, all of Buckfield; Kristina Cloutier, of Bucksport; and Eliza Robinson, of Camden.

Also, Anna Morrow, of Canton; Victoria Sabbatini, of Cape Elizabeth; Carleen Hutchinson, of Carthage; Kendra Burgess, of Chelsea; Abbigayl Czajkowski, Heather McDonald and Amber Soha, all of Chesterville; and Suther Bickford, Simoane Lowell and McKenna Rogers, all of Clinton.

Also, Dexter Wright, of Columbia; Brittney Church, of Columbia Falls; Jedediah Stevens, of Coplin Plantation; Jessica Cloutier, of Corinna; Catherine Conway and Jotham Miller, both of Cornville; Haley Felkel, Acadia LeSiege and Emma Payson, all of Cumberland Center; Kalyn Grover, of Cushing; Eden LeBlanc and Gabriel Reed, both of Dayton; and Charles Estabrook, Megan Morrison and Neil Nolette, all of Dixfield.

Also, Maya Hagelin, Charlotte Jolin, Gabrielle Jolin, Crystal Macomber, Kellen Strout and Hailey Wellington, all of Dover Foxcroft; Allen Cherkis and Jessica Small, both of Dresden; Kasey Erlebach, of Durnham; and Eben Goodwin, of East Boothbay.

Also, Mary Bartlett, of Eastport; Melville Geisler and Henry Goggins, both of Edgecomb; Emilee Bogh and Madison Owens, both of Eliot; Leah Stevens, of Ellsworth; Kelsey Creamer, of Embden; and Brock Bubar, of Etna.

Also, Tabitha Bickford, Megan Dickinson, Stark Duphiney, Calista Hodges, Elianna Maniatakos and Brandon Marx, all of Fairfield; Piper Alexander, Brandon Martin, Brooke Martin and Mikayla Wyman, all of Falmouth; and Teraesa Gioia and Megan Russell, both of Farmingdale.

Also, Zoe Allen, Hannah Binder, Sarah Blomerth, Adam Bourgeois, Sydney Brown, Adriana Burnham, Katerina Burns, Kiley Chambers, Adrienne Chandler, Andre Cormier, James Creznic, Ashley Cross, Chelsey Drake, Milo Fitzgerald, Nicole Foote, Kaitlyn France, Leah Hardy, Christopher Heckley, Zion Hodgkin, Micah Howatt, Hannah Hutchings, Claudia Intama, Katlynn Johnson, Maha Khan, Alanha Ladd, Isaac Libby, Emily Marquis, Anthony Owens, Mecedaidh Phalen, Sable Sands, Isaac Seigle, Faith St Pierre, Shanee Stepakoff, Carl Suter, Jacob Waggoner, Kaleigh Warner and James Williams, all of Farmington.

Also, Jacqueline Gleason-Boure and Carter Shaw, all of Fort Fairfield; Christina Hall, of Freedom; Makayla Martin, of Freeman Township; Kellsie Britton, Sylvie Fenderson and Neil Panosian, all of Freeport; and Devon Hall, Samantha Melgar, Kayla Millett and Aleah Whitten, all of Gardiner.

Also, Zachary Cline, of Garland; Lindsey Boylen, Brianna Crockett, Madeleine DeWitt, Kara Doane, Sophia Hendrix, Taylor Perkins, Emma Pierce and Andrea Stemm, all of Gorham; and Tania Bureau, Emma Martineau, Mikahla Searles, all of Greene; and Paige Dutterer, of Greenwood.

Also, Danielle Bowler, Sara Pinette and Liana Roy, all of Hampden; Juliana Burch, of Hancock; Callie Bates, of Harmony; Emily McGlauflin, of Harpswell; Maddison Peterson, of Harrington; and Matthew Breer, of Harrison.

Also, Elaine Randolph, of Hartford; Rylee Godsoe, of Hartland; Ian Lejonhud, Jacob Michaud, both of Hebron; Sarah Ingraham, of Hermon; Naomi Anderson, of Hiram; Cheyenne Strine, of Holden; Nicole Anderson, of Hollis Center; and Olivia White, of Houlton.

Also, Kylie Dunphy, of Island Falls; Krystal Randlett, of Islesboro; Jessica Gilbert, of Jackman; Alana Cole, Matthew Cornelio, Katelyn Gervais, Bradley Howes, Justin Parlin, Kaylyn Walker, Destiny White and Emily Wilson, all of Jay; and Jaynee Goddard, of Jefferson.

Also, Mary Everett, Madeline Leavy-Rosen, Stephanie Macisso, Eli Mowry and Jocelyn Rocray, all of Kennebunk; Kim Hem, Brianna Hinkley, Brooke-Lynn Hinkley, Michael Miller, Isaiah Reid, Chenoa Savage, Olivia Scott and Libby Shanahan, all of Kingfield; and Cassidy Delano, of Kittery.

Also, Kayleigh Getty, Hannah Karcher and Gabrielle Pelkey, of Leeds; Shukri Abdirahman, Brook James, Dalton McElfresh, Nelson Peterson, Jamie Poliquin, Sylvia Schulze, Kasey Talarico and Therese Turmel, all of Lewiston; and Bryanna Franklin and Collin Regan, both of Limington.

Also, Paige Morrison, of Lincoln; Emily Kessel, of Lincolnville; Cody Campbell and Natalie Thomsen, both of LIsbon; Ciera Miller, Jonah Sautter and Jeffrey Willey, all of Lisbon Falls; and Nicole Ouellette and Samantha Weeks, both of Litchfield.

Also, Bradley Hodges, of Livermore; Hunter Dalton, Ashley Greenleaf, Madison Lecowitch and Andrew Wilcox, all of Livermore Falls; Meghan Goodwin, Keilly Lynch and Miranda Mitton, Ryan Townsend, all of Lyman; and Billie Rose Newby, of Machiasport.

Also, Charie Cole, Scott Franzose, Mariah Langton and Chase Malloy, all of Madison; Mariah Ellis, of Mapleton; Sean Brock, of Mars Hill; Maegan Hewey, of Mason Township; Dylan Porter, of Mechanic Falls; Taia Federico, of Medway; and Lindsey Warren, of Mercer.

Also, Alexis Edwards and Shannon Newcomb, both of Mexico; Sydney Gurney, Althea Hicks, Jennifer Morgan and Jessica Morgan, all of Minot; Stephanie Dwinal, Haley Fletcher, Abigail Hunt and Haley West, all of Monmouth; and Fayth Jacques, of Mount Vernon.

Also, Reed Bridge-Koenigsberg, of Naples; Kaden Pendleton, of New Harbor; Avianna Rafferty, of New Portland; Gregory Baxter, Taylor Burke and Adelle Richards, all of New Sharon; and Samuel MacDonald and Courtney Withey, both of New Vineyard.

Also, Riley Cushing, of Newcastle; Chelsea Crockett, of Newport; Jasmine Packard and Tessa Walsh, all of Nobleboro; Mikayla Chase and Benjamin Lyman, both of Norridgewock; and Rachel Beane and Cylus Hill-Yastek, both of North Berwick.

Also, Jasmine Brown, of North Haven; Hannah Anderson, of North Monmouth; Evan Gorr, of North New Portland; Kayleigh Lude, of North Waterboro; and Jordan Stevens and Erika Whitman, both of Norway.

Also, McKenna Brodeur, Fern Calkins, Jennifer Hart, Breanna Scoville, Sarah Ventimiglia and Nathan Violette, all of Oakland; Austin French and Jennifer Pydych, both of Old Orchard Beach; and Zoe Stonetree, of Orrington.

Also, Emily Corbett, of Otisfield; Gavin Elliott and Michaela Wright, both of Owls Head; Hope Akers and McKayla Marois, both of Oxford; Elizabeth Ouellette, of Parsonsfield; Michelle Birmingham, of Patten; Jasmine Corkins, of Pembroke; and Natalie Gray, of Penobscot.

Also, Alexander Briggs, of Peru; Alan Young, of Poland; Kiana Acevedo, Danielle Chambers, Leanna Farr, Mary O’Rourke, William Sampson, Christina Taylor, Rylie Turner and Chloe Young, all of Portland; and Justin Davis and Thomas Watson, both of Presque Isle.

Also, Tia Cobb, of Princeton; Bethany Abram, of Randolph; Kyle LaRochelle, of Rangeley; Walter Backman, of Raymond; Erin Guilmet and Silas Mohlar, both of Readfield; Lily Hood, of Richmond; and Sydney Gustafson, Sophie Murray and Abigail Young, all of Rockland.

Also, Julia Dudley, Kaitlyn Knight and Rebecca Long, all of Rome; Ryan Bennett, Sarah Bourret, Maria Drew, Karen Flaherty, Julianne Petrie, Lindsey White and Kaitlyn York, all of Rumford; and Ashley Forshaw, Katlyn Herbert and Makenzie LeBlanc, all of Sabattus.

Also, Ripley Biggs, Allison Cox, Grace Farrington, Amelya Tibbetts and Benjamin Zuke, all of Saco; Emily Taylor and Kirstin Taylor, both of Saint Albans; Paige LeDuc, of Salsbury Cove; and Courtney Grugnale, Lindsey Herzig and Mikala Lucas, all of Sanford.

Also, Lucas Boyd, of Sangerville; Emma Crovo, Jamie Dillon, Brandon Morrill, Brianna Norsworthy, Andrew Parent, Eric Parent and Bailey Shevenell, all of Scarborough; Caneel Cheskin, of Searsmont; and Paige Ireland, of Searsport.

Also, Garrett Fisher, Neil Luce, Margaret Pomerleau and Brian Tibbetts, all of Sidney; Bonnie-Jane Aiken, Audrey Carroll, Mackenzie Clement, Aspen Leblanc, Alana Mayhew, Megan Mosier and Cole Williams, all of Skowhegan; and Emma Downing, Kristen Salley, both of Smithfield.

Also, Rachel Layman, of Solon; Lauren Brown, Haley Chase, Jared Davis, Travis Davis and Annie Moloney, all of South Berwick; Noelle Cote and Liz Nadeau, both of South China; Kirsten Corey, of South Paris; Julianne Andreades, Natasha Babb, Paige Carter, Allyson Hobbs, Amber McKenzie, Daniel Mickiewicz, Jenna Miller, Matthew Pelletier, Owen Sullivan, Molleigh Walsh and Mehgan Warner, all of South Portland; and Grace Hansen, of Springvale.

Also, Cassie Donald, of Stockton Springs; Jett-Marcus Jordan, of Stonington; Cailyn Correllus, James Mahar, Chloe Reichenbach, Alora Ross, Sarah Stanley and Cody Steward, all of Strong; and Aiden Kalesnick and Kayla St Pierre, both of Temple.

Also, Sophia Barnard, Abby Kellett, Sara Lamb, Anna Manuel and Kimberly Richards, all of Topsham; Hailey Craig, of Trenton; Cameron Morin and Nicole Schofield, both of Troy; and Jason Labbe, Alex Leadbetter, Molly McCormick, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Audrey Spear, Emily Thibodeau and Audrey Varney, all of Turner.

Also, Morgan Wellman, of Vassalboro; Josiah Chapman, of Vienna; Darrell Roberts, of Waldo; Josie Jameson and Hope Lash, both of Waldoboro; Jordan Farrin, of Walpole; Tekia Cox, of Warren; and Caitlin Raye, of Washington.

Also, Alyssa Morin, of Waterford; Joshua Carey, Anastasia Drew, Brooke Michonski, Amethyst Miller, Monicah Paquette, Rebekah Paradis, Aurora Turmelle and Sarah Veilleux, all of Waterville; and Wendy Castonguay, of Wayne.

Also, Allison Jarvis, Elizabeth Niznik, Kathleen Perry and Halee Ramsdell, all of Wells; Olivia Ridley, of Best Baldwin; Molly Maurer, of West Bath; Iris Morgan, of West Farmington; Syerra Smith and Abigayle Weston, both of West Gardiner; Kimberly Smith, of West Paris; Aubine Umutoni, of Westbrook; Kiernan Huggins, of Westport Island; and Jordan Bailey and Amber Grady, both of Whitefield.

Also, Tegan Bradley, Alan Collins, George Edmunds, Emilee Eustis, Clare Fournier, Kaitlyn Jansky, Grace McIntosh and Janis Stinson-Pryor, all of Wilton; Meagan Jones, Abigail Libby, Eamon Reis, Dominic Stevens, all of Windham; Bethany Bergeron and Miranda-Lee LaRose, both of Windsor; and Broghan Gagnon, Machaela Laramee, Cassie McCaslin, Kamryn Michaud, all of Winslow.

Also, Portia Hardy, Derek Mclaughlin, Kayleigh Oberg and Mattilda Rice, all of Winthrop; Christina Bowman, Isabella Monbouquette, both of Woolwich; and Ashley Clark and Drew Monteith, both of York.

UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with high academic achievement.

Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with dean’s list status.

To see University of Maine at Farmington’s entire dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, visit umf.maine.edu.

