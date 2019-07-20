Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Thursday were Anil Goswami and Les Buzzell, Alice Bruist-Mak and Jane Elliott, and Ben Lund and David Offer.

There was no game on Wednesday.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, Donna Bartlett and Jessie Gunther, Ken Harvey and Joyce Rushton, and Karen Torrey and Barbara Terhune.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Keith Todd. Sally Foster placed second, with Pat Leach third.

Thursday’s winner was Keith Todd. Barbara Parish placed second and Pat Williams placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Barbara Poulin and Bob Poulin. Barbara Terhune and Jeannie Relling placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third, and Dick Quinlan and Alice King tied with Sylvia Palmer and Jackie Gamage for fourth place.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

