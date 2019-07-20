The Cary Memorial Library’s Williams House will welcome Wayne author Tom Wells at 4 p.m. Friday, July 26, to speak about his new book, “Dear Mr. Wells.” The Williams House is located in downtown Wayne just off Route 133 at 14 Old Winthrop Road, directly across from the library.

“Dear Mr. Wells” is the saga of a lucky teacher, in which his students help capture the life changing role effective educators play. Not only do teachers provide positive mentors, but also establish meaningful relationships from which their students grow. Despite the meager pay, educators have the most important job of them all, and the reward is significant: the knowledge that they made a difference. In Tom Wells’s first book, his students say it best: they are the true teachers.

Wells recently retired from a long teaching career at Cony High School in Augusta.

Light refreshments will follow the talk. Signed books will be available for purchase. For questions, phone the library at 685-3612 or visit cary-memorial.lib.me.us.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: