DAMARISCOTTA — Skidompha Library’s fourth volume of teen creative work, EPOCH, has been published. The “Creative Magazine for Teens by Teens” published its first volume in December 2017, with the intention of creating a public outlet for young writers and artists.

The most recent volume contains mixed media artwork, short fiction, and poetry by 30 three local young adults. Free copies are available at the library, according to a news release from the library.

Putting together Volume 4 took most of this past spring. The small editorial group of four teens and two mentors read and discussed 50 art and writing submissions from students and narrowed them down to craft the final draft.

Isaac Russell, an EPOCH editor entering the eleventh grade at Lincoln Academy, was excited to be a part of the editing process again this year. “I love getting to see all the art coming out of my community that I wouldn’t know about otherwise. It’s super inspiring,” said Russell, according to the release.

Alexa Barstow, another EPOCH editor (and also the winner of the 2019 Youth Competition for Fiction Maine Literary Award) enjoyed the editing process. “Epoch gives me an opportunity to create with like minds; it’s an environment free of judgement or negativity,” Barstow said, according to the release. Barstow was so inspired by EPOCH that she created Psyche — a creative magazine based at Oceanside High School.

The fifth volume of EPOCH is scheduled to be published in December 2019.

Artists and writers 12 to 18 years old can submit their artwork and writing to the EPOCH Editorial Board by emailing it to Kelsey Gibbs at [email protected] before Sept. 25. The Editorial Board also is accepting applications to join its ranks; note interest and include an introductory paragraph in email.

This project is partially funded by an anonymous grant that supports youth programming. Skidompha Library has been supporting community since 1885 at 184 Main St., Damariscotta.

For more information about upcoming events, programs, and services offered, visit skidompha.org.

