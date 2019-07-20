Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist Barbara Walsh will talk about her two books, “August Gale: A Father and Daughter’s Journey into the Storm” and “Sammy in the Sky” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Readfield Union Meeting House, 22 Church Road, Readfield, according to a news release from Walsh.

A nonfiction biography, “August Gale” chronicles a father and daughter’s journey into two powerful storms. One odyssey ventures into a deadly Newfoundland hurricane and the lives of schooner fishermen, who relied on God and the wind to carry them home; the other into a squall stirred by a man with many secrets, a grandfather who remained a mystery until long after his death.

Also a true story, “Sammy in the Sky” is Walsh’s children’s book and is illustrated by Jamie Wyeth.

Walsh will talk about researching and writing “August Gale,” the most challenging story of her career. She will also share how she got renowned painter Jamie Wyeth interested in illustrating her children’s book. The event is sponsored by the Readfield Community Library.

Now working on two more children’s books, Walsh will have copies of “August Gale” and “Sammy in the Sky” for purchase.

For more information, visit barbarawalsh.net or find her on Facebook.

