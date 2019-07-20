HARRISON — Police are investigating a stabbing and splitting maul assault Friday night that left a 49-year old woman with serious injuries to her head, arms and face.

Her son, Mohamed Noh, 24, was charged with elevated aggravated assault.

Police responded to the home of Halimo Azair of Harrison at 195 Dawes Hill Road around 8 p.m. after learning she had been attacked near a small barn on her property while she was feeding livestock.

Azair was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland by LifeFlight medical helicopter.

Noh is due at Cumberland County Superior Court on Monday, July 22.

Police had yet to discover a motive for the attack, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

[email protected]

Share

« Previous

filed under: