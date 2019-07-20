State police are seeking three men, including two they’ve identified, who are suspected in an armed robbery Wednesday in Farmingdale in which the occupants of the home were threatened with a gun and a knife.

Wednesday morning three men allegedly entered a Northern Avenue home, beat the two occupants of the home and, at one point, held a knife and gun to their heads and threatened them, according to Trooper Niles Krech, of the Maine State Police.

Jeremiah Bailie, left, and Jonathan Pledger

The victims went to the hospital and were treated and released, Krech said.

Krech said the victims knew two of the suspects, and police have released their photographs and identities in hope that members of the public know of their whereabouts. Police ask anyone with information on where they might be to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 624-7076.

The suspects are Jeremiah Bailie, 38, of Manchester, and Jonathan Pledge, 28, of New York. Bailie is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, and Pledger is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 260 pounds.

The suspects are alleged to have taken money, wallets, a cellphone and a .22-caliber rifle from the residence, as well as two knives, including one they allegedly had used to threaten the victims.

