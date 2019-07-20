A damaged transmission line knocked out power for nearly 8,000 people in York County on one of the hottest days of the summer Saturday.

The damaged line was located in Sanford and a repair was underway at 8 p.m. Saturday. Most of the outages were located in Lebanon, Acton and Shapleigh, and power was expected be restored later on Saturday evening, said Catharine Hartnett, a spokeswoman for Central Maine Power.

The company experienced multiple smaller outages Saturday as well. Hartnett said one was related to an animal, while another could have been related to heat and high demand.

As of Sunday morning, there were still two groups of outages of more than 100 people according to the CMP online map.

