WISCASSET — Colorful ribbons, buttons, tulle and fabric remnants will be the art supplies on hand for visitors who want to take part in the community Weaving Project from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at small gallery at 64 Main St., during the Wiscasset Art Walk.

Volunteers will invite visitors to create a woven strand by braiding together any of the familiar and quirky materials scattered around the room. Choices about colors, textures and added decorations are left to the makers. Once complete, visitors can either take home their braided strand or add it to the large tapestry under way on the Community Weave wall. According to Nancy Roby, a June volunteer, “No one took them home; everyone added their piece to the community wall,” according to a news release from Lucia Droby, Wiscasset Art Walk coordinator.

During the June art walk, people from every New England state, a smattering of other states across the country, Ontario and the United Kingdom all contributed to the nearly wall-sized group weaving. It was a multi-generational event with children and adults of all ages enjoying the calming experience of braiding: no rules, no mistakes, no bad art. Alna artist Kate Nordstrom, who was exhibiting several of her large, fanciful paintings in the gallery, commented that it was exciting to see people coming together to share such a creative, hands-on experience, according to the release.

Vocalist and guitarist Sylvia Tavares took a break from performing in the Weaving Project to try it out for herself. “I watched as curious folks, young and old, drifted into the community space to check out what was going on,” she said, according to the release. “Everyone joined in with braiding colorful strips of fun fabric. And the orange grid on the wall began to be transformed into a unique, vibrant piece of art as we took turns weaving our braids in and out. I had to jump in and add in a braided piece.”

Droby said, “At the end of the Wiscasset Art Walk season, we’ll have a large and magnificent community weaving to memorialize this season of the orange barrels. We don’t know yet where it will be hung, but it will be wonderful and will capture the spirit of our community — welcoming, creative, and magical,” according to the release.

Materials for the Weaving Project came from area creatives: Teresa Fogg, Fogg Art Restoration; Christine Hopf-Lovette, Asian Accents; On Board Fabric; and crafters Pat Cloutier and Karen K. Board game developer Aaron Weissblum prepared the weaving’s grid structure, and the orange construction fencing used for the grid was supplied by Town Manager John O’Connell and the Town of Wiscasset.

Wiscasset Art Walks are held from 5 to 8 p.m. the last Thursday of the summer months. Participant sites are marked with colorful streamers and touring maps are available throughout the village.

Lead sponsors are Donna and Frank Barnako. Major Sponsors are Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, Emotions in Writing, Fogg Art Restoration, Peter H. Eaton & Joan Brownstein Antiques, Red’s Eats and Wiscasset Woods Lodge; with additional sponsors BIRCH and Rock Paper Scissors.

For more information, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email Droby at [email protected].

