WORCESTER, Mass. — The following local residents were among 1,598 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute to be named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list for academic excellence.

Camryn Berry, of Livermore, a sophomore, is majoring in biomedical engineering.

Molly Silsby, of Augusta, a sophomore, is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Brett Foster, of Fairfield, a freshman, is majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

Rowan Labaugh, of Augusta, a freshman, is majoring in mechanical engineering.

The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A-level in courses and projects.

