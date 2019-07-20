WORCESTER, Mass. — The following local residents were among 1,598 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute to be named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list for academic excellence.
Camryn Berry, of Livermore, a sophomore, is majoring in biomedical engineering.
Molly Silsby, of Augusta, a sophomore, is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Brett Foster, of Fairfield, a freshman, is majoring in electrical and computer engineering.
Rowan Labaugh, of Augusta, a freshman, is majoring in mechanical engineering.
The criteria for the WPI dean’s list differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A-level in courses and projects.
.
-
Opinion
Our View: Moon landing brought out the best in us
-
Letters to the Editor
EPA’s survival is now at risk
-
Opinion
Maine PUC: CMP’s customer service will factor in rate decision
-
Letters to the Editor
Religious schools face discrimination
-
Letters to the Editor
US united by ideals, not blood