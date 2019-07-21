AUGUSTA — Police are seeking a man who robbed Walgreens on Western Avenue on Saturday night.

A white male, described as between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, entered the store around 10 p.m. Saturday, threatened the use of a weapon and demanded money, according to a news release from Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, dark shoes and a white facial covering.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has not been identified by police. Augusta police ask anyone with information about the incident, the identity of the suspect or his whereabouts to call the criminal investigations bureau at 626-2370, extension 3418.

