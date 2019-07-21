It’s official — Abraham Lincoln has left the Republican Party.
And with the release of Sen. Susan Collins’ statement on President Donald Trump’s racist tweets, Sen. Margaret Chase Smith has turned over in her grave.
Mike Grove
Belgrade
