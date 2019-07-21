A child was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland after three motor vehicles collided Sunday afternoon on Route 25 in Gorham. Five other people were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

News Center Maine reported that an 8-year-old had to be flown by helicopter following a serious crash on Route 25 in Gorham, which is also known as Ossipee Trail.

Gorham Deputy Police Chief Christopher Sanborn in a news release said the crash appears to taken place after the driver of a pickup truck struck an SUV in the rear.

The impact of the collision between the Ford F-150 pickup truck and the 2008 Honda Pilot forced the Honda Pilot to cross over the centerline and to strike another SUV, a 2019 Nissan Rogue, which had been traveling in the eastbound lane.

Kenneth Morang, 61, of Standish was operating the pickup truck, Michael Bell, 39, of Standish was driving the Honda Pilot and Alissa Ricker, 42, of Boca Raton, Florida, was driving the Nissan Rogue, according to Gorham police. There were three girls in Bell’s vehicle.

According to Sanborn, six people were transported to Maine Medical Center, including the child with critical injuries, and five people with serious injuries. The identities of those injured were not being released Sunday night.

The accident, which was reported at 2:53 p.m., forced police to close the highway in the area near Dow Road. It did not reopen until 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Gorham Police Department.

