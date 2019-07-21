I am a registered independent and I vote mostly with the Democrats. I have a little advice for the Democrats pertaining to the national election in 2020. If the Democrats become too liberal and fight among themselves, guess what happens? Trump wins.

This country cannot stand four more years of Trump. Democrats have to unite and not become too liberal. That’s how we send him packing.

He is well on his way to becoming a dictator, and the Republicans are helping him do it. We have to take this great country back.

 

Thomas Lohnes

China Village

