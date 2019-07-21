IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:45 a.m., theft was reported on Union Street.
7:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
7:57 a.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:19 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Bangor Street.
10:34 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Glenridge Drive.
12:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
2:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
3:59 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Howard Street.
5:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
6:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
6:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.
7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.
10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
10:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bridge Street.
11:09 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Bangor Street.
Sunday at 12:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Carlisle Avenue.
3:44 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:53 a.m., Laura Stephanie Perkins, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Allen Street.
Daniel Belonie Vaillancourt Jr., 51, of Augusta, was arrested on Outlet Road and charged with violating a condition of release.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:26 p.m., a 34-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of criminal mischief following the report of a domestic disturbance on Jabee Lane.
