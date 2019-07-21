Will anyone stand up to President Donald Trump?
Trump is childish, thoughtless, impulsive and full of hatred. He is a rich man born with a cushion of wealth who never served his country or labored a day in his life.
How about the Republican Party? It is gutless to the point of letting this tyrant for a president abuse all Americans, including war heroes. It won’t stand up against his racist, misogynistic and hate-filled remarks. It has no backbone to truly fight for what is right.
Wake up, Americans. Let’s find leadership.
Jacqueline Fournier
Mount Vernon
