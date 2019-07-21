In his July 5 column “The court’s ‘limited’ rulings,” atheist Tom Waddell cites his opposition for the state to pay the tuition for high school students from towns that don’t have a high school and choose to attend parochial or Christian school. The state pays for private or public high schools but not religious schools, even though they get an equivalent education. This is a blatant discrimination against religion; these students take the same SAT tests to qualify for college as the public school students do.

The state seems willing to take tax money for public schools from parents that send their children to religious schools. This is unfair. These parents pay for their own transportation and supplies. This is all analogous to Revolutionary War times of taxing without representation. Christian school students should at very least get vouchers for their tuition and expenses.

Waddell says that the Supreme Court is pandering to Christian conservatives and eroding your constitutionally protected freedom from religion. Waddell seems to be purposely wrong. The Constitution clearly states freedom of religion, not from religion. The First Amendment to the Constitution says, “Congress shall make no law regarding the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” I don’t see any “constitutionally protected freedom from religion” in our Constitution.

However, a religion is embedded in all public school teaching. It is Darwinism. A good book for Waddell or anyone is “The Case for a Creator” by Lee Strobel. He was an atheist investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune. His wife became a Christian and he saw such a change in her that he decided to take time off and investigate through science as to what the truth was. He claims that higher science has largely refuted Darwin. Public schools still teach it.

Albert R. Boynton

Whitefield

Share

« Previous

Next »