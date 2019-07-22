Reading the recent article on the removal of Edwards Dam, I was flooded with wonderful memories (“On 20-year anniversary of Edwards Dam removal, Kennebec River brimming with life,” June 30).

Seeing the picture of John Charest made me smile. I was so fortunate to know John when I worked for the city of Augusta. He was an interesting and funny man with an incredible work ethic.

Thank you for the celebratory article.

 

James “JJ” Jurdak 

Oakland

