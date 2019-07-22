LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man was struck by a pellet on two different days while mowing his lawn, according to Chief Ernest Steward Jr. of the Livermore Falls Police Department.

Rick Greene, 52, was hit on the right forearm Sunday and on the leg Wednesday. In the latter shooting, the man thought a rock had kicked up and hit him, Steward said.

In both cases, the man was riding his lawn mower when hit by a pellet shot from a pellet gun, according to police. He did not report the incidents at first.

When he was still experiencing pain Sunday, he went to the hospital, where X-rays revealed pellets lodged under his skin, according to Steward.

Further examination showed the man’s lawn mower had been hit by four pellets, Steward said.

Steward said the pellet shootings are considered aggravated assaults, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Police are continuing their investigation into the shootings.

