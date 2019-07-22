One-2-One Confidential, a group for men who have questions about prostate cancer, but may not feel comfortable seeking answers in a support group, is a confidential line that offers support to men who may be on their prostate cancer journey, according to a news release from the coalition.

When a person is diagnosed with cancer there are many thoughts and emotions and some may feel alone and not know what to do next. The fear of the unknown and how this will effect longevity and quality of life can be overwhelming, according to the release.

The line was introduced several years ago by Nelson Leavitt, a founder of the Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer.

Now numbering from eight- to 10-trained volunteers who have had a similar cancer experience, these Maine men are brought together over the telephone to have a conversation. Perhaps someone just wants to know if they should even be tested for prostate cancer. Or, they may have a diagnosis and not be certain as to what direction to take or they may in fact be dealing with a recurrence, according to the release.

While the volunteers do not offer medical advice and are not counselors, they can talk knowledgeably about what to expect and where to go for answers to their questions and can reassure vulnerable men and their families that a truly fine quality of life can be achieved in the future. The volunteers have been in a place that the caller once was. They understand that when a man calls he may be vulnerable and thinking for the first time about the everlasting changes in life which cancer has suddenly brought into his life, according to the release.

For a listing of all prostate cancer support groups in the state, information about cancer centers and the phone numbers for One-2-One Confidential, as well as a gay/bi line, visit mcfpc.org. Because prostate cancer affects the entire family, there also are numbers for wives or partners to call.

The Maine coalition is a statewide, all volunteer nonprofit and it welcomes volunteers to assist them in their statewide efforts.

The One-2-One phone number is 855-552-7200, ext. 801.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 784-2086.

