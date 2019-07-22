OXFORD — An Oxford man was killed early Sunday when his SUV crashed into a tree along Skeetfield Road.

Robert Teeple, 61, of Oxford was driving a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer shortly after 4:30 a.m. when he crossed into the opposite lane, in front of the Oxford Pines Mobile Homes Park, according to Capt. Rickie Jack of the Oxford Police Department.

Jack said it appeared Teeple’s left front tire hit the dirt. Teeple then overcorrected and veered toward the opposite side of the road, hitting a tree.

Teeple was delivering Sun Journal newspapers when the crash occurred, Jack said.

Teeple’s passenger, John Buck, 35, of Oxford was taken from the scene to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he remained in serious condition Monday.

Jack said the crash was still being investigated Monday. It was not known if speed was a factor.

“There are several possibilities,” Jack said. “Either a medical issue, or possibly falling asleep.”

Sgt. Mike Dailey of the Paris Police Department is reconstructing the crash for the Oxford Police Department.

Erin Glendenning, group circulation director for a network of newspapers that includes the Sun Journal, said the Teeple family has been delivering the Sun Journal for 19 years. She said they are kind, reliable and dependable carriers who serve their customers well.

Those who worked with Robert Teeple at the newspaper said he will be missed.

Oxford Rescue, and Oxford Police Officer Justin Cummings first responded to the crash at 4:37 a.m. Paris Police and Norway Police assisted Oxford with managing traffic.

Skeetfield Road was still closed to traffic Monday morning.

This story will be updated.

