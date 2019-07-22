Tinsley Ellis and Cold Engines will be featured in the third Waterville Rocks! concert series set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, in Castonguay Square on Maine Street in Waterville.

Ellis is a blues-rock guitar wizard, vocalist and songwriter. His latest Alligator Records release, “Winning Hand,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart

Bring a blanket or chairs.

In the event of rain, the concert will be performed inside the Waterville Opera House.

The concert series is hosted by the Waterville Opera House and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts. The series is designed to provide free cultural programming for the community and offer a new way to animate downtown Waterville.

For more information, visit operahouse.org.

.

Share

« Previous

filed under: