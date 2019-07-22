Tinsley Ellis and Cold Engines will be featured in the third Waterville Rocks! concert series set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, in Castonguay Square on Maine Street in Waterville.
Ellis is a blues-rock guitar wizard, vocalist and songwriter. His latest Alligator Records release, “Winning Hand,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart
Bring a blanket or chairs.
In the event of rain, the concert will be performed inside the Waterville Opera House.
The concert series is hosted by the Waterville Opera House and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts. The series is designed to provide free cultural programming for the community and offer a new way to animate downtown Waterville.
For more information, visit operahouse.org.
.
-
Letters to the Editor
Dam story brings back memories
-
Amy Calder
Amy Calder: Saying two goodbyes, back-to-back
-
Letters to the Editor
Harm reduction part of opioid response
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Editorials
Our View: State should end crisis in group home wait lists