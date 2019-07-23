FAIRFIELD — Residents of School Administrative District 49’s four towns rejected a proposed school budget of $27.36 million in a referendum Tuesday, the second time this year that a budget proposal has been turned down.

The budget failed with a total of 290 “no” votes to 262 “yes” votes. Results in individual towns in SAD 49 were: Albion, 51 no, 42 yes; Benton, 49-61; Clinton, 50-62, 1 blank; and Fairfield, 140-97, according to unofficial voting results.

Officials at SAD 49 have yet to comment on the rejection.

The rejected budget reflected a $56,477 decrease in spending from the out-of-balance budget that was overwhelmingly shot down at the last referendum, on June 11, 586-325.

Superintendent Reza Namin, whose resignation takes effect Aug. 2, explained that the changes to the reduced budget included adding one reading-recovery position and a special education position at Lawrence High School, and using the eliminated director of operations position to offset the costs.

That budget also included increases of $118,133 for regular instruction, $200,234 for special education and $5,397 for staff and support. There are decreases of $59,012 for transportation and $50,136 for facilities management.

This second rejection will send the budget back once again to the beginning of the two-step approval process, which involves a public warrant meeting followed by a referendum.

Because no budget was approved by July 1, the district has had to rely on an interim budget of $27.15 million.

This rejection has come on the heels of a year of turmoil for SAD 49 that included the fallout from Namin’s proposed restructuring plans, which resulted in $417,665 in buy-outs for former administrators and the more recent resignation of three school board members — Shelley Rudnicki, Caroline Toto-Lawrence and Tim Martin.

