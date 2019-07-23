A federal appeals court in Boston heard oral arguments Tuesday in a Portland Pipe Line Corp. effort to overturn a U.S. District Court ruling that upheld South Portland’s 5-year-old Clear Skies ordinance.

The company contends that the ordinance is preempted by state and federal law, violates the Commerce Clause of the Constitution and adversely impacts national and international oil trade. The clause gives Congress the power to regulate interstate and foreign trade.

The ordinance, approved by the South Portland City Council on July 21, 2014, effectively blocked the company from potentially reversing the flow of its pipeline to carry crude oil from western Canada to its terminals on Portland Harbor.

The company, represented by lawyers from Pierce Atwood in Portland, was expected to argue Tuesday that the city should not be allowed to block the Canadian-owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil, Shell and Suncor Energy from bringing crude into the United States from the pipeline terminus near Montreal.

“The overarching issue in this appeal is whether one town at one end of federally permitted international pipelines can block the importation of Canadian oil through those pipelines and out the harbor where the town is located,” the lawyers stated in a brief filed with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In August 2018, a judge for the U.S. District Court in Portland ruled that South Portland has the right to enact zoning ordinance amendments prohibiting an activity that has never occurred in the city – the bulk loading of Canadian crude onto oil tankers.

The company actually has two pipelines but has employed one for decades since World War II to transport foreign crude from waterfront terminals in South Portland to refineries in Montreal. Demand for foreign oil has dried up in recent years as production of crude from controversial oil or tar sands increased in western Canada and North Dakota.

As a result, “faced with the shutdown of its business,” the pipeline company and the American Waterways Operators challenged the city’s ordinance, claiming that “tens of thousands of workers … would be devastated by the loss of port traffic,” according to the company’s appeals brief.

“The ordinance in fact succeeded in stopping the flow of oil from Canada and has shuttered the pipelines,” the company’s brief states. “If enacted elsewhere, U.S. ports would close to interstate and international trade in crude oil.”

The city, represented by lawyers with Foley Hoag in Boston and Sally Daggett, the city’s attorney with Jensen Baird in Portland, was expected to argue that a municipality can exercise its traditional police powers to amend zoning ordinances to prevent a new use that it determines would harm public welfare.

“The city had ‘sincere concerns’ about the bulk oil loading project proposed by the (pipeline company in 2009), including air emissions-related public health risks, aesthetic and noise impacts and interference with redevelopment opportunities,” according to the city’s appeals brief.

The South Portland Planning Board approved a proposal to reverse the pipeline’s flow in 2009, when the city planner indicated in an email to a company representative that he had “no concerns” with the plan.

The board extended its approval through 2012, but the company never started the project and by 2013 it was assuring the public there was no active plan to reverse the pipeline’s flow.

“Unlike existing oil unloading, the loading of proposed by (the company) would ’cause adverse respiratory outcomes, including bronchoconstriction, airway hyperresponsiveness, lung function decrements, asthma severity or attacks, and hospital admissions and emergency department visits for asthma for city residents,” the city’s brief states.

The stated goals of the Clear Skies ordinance included to protect public health and the environment, preserve traditional land use authority and promote future development consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan. It followed a broader waterfront protection proposal that city voters narrowly rejected in a 2013 referendum.

Environmental groups and others who supported the Clear Skies ordinance say tar sands oil is more hazardous to load onto ships, transport through pipelines and clean up if spilled. Oil industry representatives dispute those claims, saying the ordinance is unjustified and jeopardizes business development, jobs and future crude oil shipping.

