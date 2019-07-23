PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nearly a hundred Rhode Islanders who registered their cars to an empty field in Maine face dozens of unpaid bills.
An investigation by the Providence Police Department found 99 vehicles registered on a rural lot hundreds of miles away in Jefferson, Maine.
Rhode Island residents registered in Maine to evade higher car taxes, higher insurance rates and automated tickets.
The Providence Municipal Court has tracked down where the individuals live and will be mailing their unpaid speeding, red light and parking tickets, to their homes.
The city of Providence is owned more than $16,000.
The court began to investigate these unpaid tickets months ago when a clerk noticed the same address on dozens of tickets.
-
Local & State
Fairfield-based school district’s residents reject reduced budget
-
Local & State
Augusta police catch man who they say robbed east side convenience store
-
News
Brunswick medical marijuana applicant disavows Facebook posts
-
Local & State
Thousands of Mainers could lose food stamps under Trump administration plan
-
Sports
Baseball: Brunswick plays on in 11U Cal Ripken New England regional