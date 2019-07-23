The 11th annual Rangeley Health and Wellness Benefit Concert will present the Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives starting at 6 p.m. Saturday July 27, at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion, Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley. Gates open at 4 p.m. for this all-weather event.

Miller has been an enlivening presence on the American music scene for more than half a century. To begin with, he was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late ’60s. With albums like “Children of the Future,” “Sailor and Brave New World,” Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music — and, indeed, society — could be in the years to come.

Then, in the ’70s, Miller crafted a brand of pure pop that was smart, polished, exciting and irresistible. Hit followed hit in what seemed like an endless flow: “The Joker,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Rock’n Me,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Jet Airliner” and “Jungle Love,” among them. To this day, those songs are instantly recognizable when they stream on the radio.

In recent years, Miller has fully immersed himself in the blues and its many byways. As he has always done, he continues to find creative outlets for the full panoply of his musical passions.

All proceeds from these benefit concerts support services provided by RHW including children’s and senior wellness programs, physical rehabilitation services, behavioral health and so much more.

Tickets cost $55-$250.

For information, visit rangeleyhealthandwellness.com or call 864-4397.

Share

« Previous

filed under: