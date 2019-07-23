WILTON — The second annual Western Maine Lakes and Mountains Vintage Motorcycle Ride will be held on Saturday, July 27. The self-guided tour will start and end at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St.

Bikes can arrive anytime after 8 a.m. for coffee, chatter and tire kicking. There will be an informal riders’ chat at about 9:30 a.m., with riders leaving at 10 a.m. Each rider will be given a suggested route sheet of directions to follow. There will be a morning loop of about 80 miles, returning to the church for lunch, then an afternoon ride of about 60 miles. Vintage bikes over 25 years old, retro bikes and any-year Moto Guzzi are welcome. If the old bike is not running, ride what is available.

Last year over 25 vintage motorcycles were there, coming as far as New York City and Buffalo, New York. The oldest was a 1948 Indian followed by a 1955 Puch. People are welcome to see the vintage motorcycles before they depart or when the riders return for lunch around 12:30 p.m.

With some people arriving Friday night, there will be a lasagna dinner at St. Luke’s.

Everything is free, although the hat will be passed to cover lunch. For more information or to RSVP, email [email protected] or call Jack at 607-434-4902.

