BALTIMORE, Md. — Kathleen Ball, of Pittston, a 2019 graduate, has been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum grade point average of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that, in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
