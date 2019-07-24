Two Lagrange men have been charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs after they were arrested in Waterville on Monday, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

Lloyd MacFarlane Jr., 24, and his father, Lloyd MacFarlane Sr., 55, were traveling south on Interstate 95 in Waterville on Monday when their 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck was stopped by Waterville police, agency Commander Darrell Crandall said.

Lloyd MacFarlane Sr., left, Lloyd MacFarlane Jr., right Kennebec County Jail

A search of the vehicle found more than 400, 30 milligram Oxycodone tablets that were intended to be resold, Crandall said.

Drug enforcement agents then searched the home the men share on Medford Road in Lagrange and seized additional Oxycodone, 11 firearms and approximately $30,000 in cash, which authorities believe to have come from drug sales. The street value for the drugs found at the home and in the vehicle amount to more than $15,000.

In addition to the drugs, weapons and money, agents seized the men’s truck and will seek criminal forfeiture of the vehicle.

Both men remain in Kennebec County jail in Augusta and were scheduled to make their first court appearance in Augusta on Wednesday.

