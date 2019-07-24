Idexx Laboratories Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan Ayers is undergoing rehabilitation for a severe spinal cord injury sustained in a recent bicycling accident.

Ayers filed a statement Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission saying that he currently has limited arm and wrist movement but no mobility or sensory perception in his legs, torso and fingers.

“With full time rehab, I expect to recover some neuromuscular capability, but the exact nature of any rehab is unique to the individual and injury,” he said. “While I can’t put a precise timeline on my rehab process, based on the feedback I have received from my doctors and the rehab center staff, they currently expect my full-time rehab process to take three to five months.”

Ayers added that he is receiving treatment at “a world-class spinal cord injury rehabilitation center, one of the very best in the country.”

Idexx, a fast-growing veterinary diagnostics firm based in Westbrook, announced early this month that its top executive had been injured in a serious cycling accident on June 27 and was taking medical leave. The company said at the time that it had appointed its executive vice president, Jay Mazelsky, as interim president and CEO in Ayers’ absence.

Idexx is Maine’s largest publicly traded company in terms of market capitalization, or the number of outstanding shares multiplied by the value of each share. Its shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol IDXX.

Idexx has nearly 3,000 employees in Maine and more than 8,000 worldwide.

