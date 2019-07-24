The Maine Community Foundation has elected the following three members to its Board of Directors: Brian Bernatchez, of Waterville; Brooke Parish, of Castine and New York City; and Tihtiyas “Dee” Sabattus, of Princeton, according to a news release from the foundation.

Bernatchez is the founder and managing principal of Golden Pond Wealth Management. A graduate of Thomas College, he has been a financial adviser since 1989 and a Certified Financial Planner since 1996. He serves on the Thomas College board of trustees and is vice-president of the Founders Club at the Alfond Youth Center.

Parish is head of U.S. operations at G Squared Capital LLP. He has served as a trustee of The Calhoun School in New York City and Montclair Cooperative School in Montclair, N.J. He is on the board of directors of Blue Hill Heritage Trust and a member of the investment committee of the College of the Atlantic. Parish is a graduate of Hobart College.

Sabbatus is a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Maine and director of the Passamaquoddy Health Center at Indian Township. She worked for the United South and Eastern Tribes, an inter-tribal organization in Nashville, Tennessee. She has 17 years of experience in health care administration and analysis. In 2016

Sabattus received a National Service Award from the National Indian Health Board for her work to advance the health care of American Indians and Alaska Natives. She received her degree in business management from Thomas College.

“Brian’s wealth management experience, Brooke’s investment knowledge and Dee’s healthcare expertise will help the foundation move forward in its strategic community-building work,” said Karen Stanley, MaineCF Board Chairwoman, according to the release. “We welcome their commitment to improving the quality of life of all Maine people.”

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

