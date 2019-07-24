VERONA ISLAND — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies, Bucksport police officers and Maine Drug Enforcement agents arrested a New York man Monday and seized more than $10,000 worth of heroin and $3,400 in cash.

Kayson Harvey, 22, has been arrested on one count of trafficking in heroin.

“The joint operation netted 43 grams of suspected heroin, valued at more than $10,000, as well as $3,400 cash that is alleged to be proceeds from the sale of drugs,” said Hancock County Sheriff Chief Deputy Pat Kane.

“The investigation began after tips were received of drug distribution by individuals at a Verona Island residence and eventually led to a vehicle being stopped on West Side Drive,” Kane said.

According to Kane, some of the heroin that was seized was in small bags but most of it was in bulk form.

Harvey is being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail.

More arrests are possible as the investigation continues, the chief deputy said.

