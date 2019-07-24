Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has been added to the Team USA training camp roster for the 2019 FIBA World Cup, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Brown joins three other Celtics – Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker – on the training camp roster with a real chance to make the final cut. Both Tatum and Brown would slot in nicely on the squad’s wing.

Multiple stars have opted out of participating, including Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard, according to reports.

Smart, Brown and Tatum, the three longest-tenured Celtics on the roster after Terry Rozier’s departure this summer, will now have an opportunity to play with new point guard Kemba Walker on the international level. Walker has connections to both Tatum and Brown – he participated in the Africa games with Brown, and both Walker and Tatum are Jordan brand athletes – but if all of the eligible Celtics make the team, they will have a nice bonding opportunity outside of team activities before the season. Given the way last year went, a bonding opportunity might be worth it to the Celtics even with the additional minutes key members of the team’s core will be putting into international activities.

The FIBA World Cup tips off Aug. 31 in China.

• Tatum has high expectations for himself and the Celtics next season.

In an interview for NBA 2K20, the edition of the NBA video game that comes out in the fall, Tatum thought his 85 rating (down from 87 in the 2019 version) on the game was too low and promised a big season.

Tatum said he’d be worth a 90 by the end of the year.

“I’m going to average over 20,” he said presumably referring to his scoring average. “All-Star, and the Celtics are going to the championship.”

LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard shared highest rating honors at 97. Kemba Walker is the top-rated Celtic at 88.

Tatum’s scoring average jumped from 13.9 to 15.7 points per game from his first season to his second.

CLIPPERS: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are officially home, and the Clippers will never be the same.

Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by teaming up in Los Angeles, the team’s new dynamic duo made its first public appearance Wednesday at a community gym renovated by the franchise in south LA.

Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP coming off a championship season in Toronto, said he was thrilled by the chance to “make history” for a franchise that hasn’t won a title.

