NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their August calendar of events. The CRCofWM has recently partnered with two local organizations in order to provide free participation for cancer survivors and their caregiver in their classes: Moving Freely, a class offered through Healthy Oxford Hills meets at 9:00am on Mondays at the Norway Town Office; Chair-based yoga meets at Caswell Conservancy Center in Harrison on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:00am. Please arrive a little early for your first class to register. Kayaking for Wellness will meet twice on Norway Lake, Wednesday August 14 and 21 at 4:00pm. Please meet at the fishing spot on Crockett Ridge Road. Below is our full calendar of August. For information check the calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3:00-6:00pm and Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00am to 3:00pm. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in one of their scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Moving Freely Mondays August 5, 12, 19 and 26 9:00-10:00 am at Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St., Norway: No matter what your age, if you’ve often thought of joining an exercise class, Moving Freely may be the answer for you! Moving Freely offers exercises that are safe, simple and effective. They are designed to achieve the full range of movement and develop flexibility, agility, coordination, balance and strength. If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver please arrive a little early on your first day to register, the CRCofWM is co-sponsoring this calss. For more information call 364-7400.

Chair Yoga Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10:00-11:00 at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison: Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers, please arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors Wednesday, August 14 only 3:00-4:00 at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway: This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

