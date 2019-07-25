The Portland International Jetport is receiving nearly $6.8 million from the federal government to expand its deicing pad and help the airport manage wintertime flight traffic.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says the U.S. Department of Transportation grant awarded to the jetport to expand the deicing area also will allow for overnight parking of aircraft, as well as an aircraft holding area.

Collins said the federal money means the jetport will have three deicing aprons, a hold-over apron and a “remain overnight” apron. That will help the jetport stay on schedule and manage increased flight traffic during Maine’s cold winters.

The jetport served more than 2 million people last year. Collins says the federal boost will help the airport “keep pace with the significant passenger growth” it has experienced recently.

