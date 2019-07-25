Fort Western Living History Museum & National Historic Landmark will hold its Summer Youth Programs: Apprenticeship Program (ages 8-12) or the Jr. Interpreter Program (ages 13 and older). These one-week sessions start Monday, Aug. 5, and continue through Friday, Aug. 30, according to a news release from the museum.

The programs will explore daily life at home in the 18th century, the varied world of work (blacksmithing, midwifery and storekeeping), the life of a French & Indian War Soldier and what children and adults did for entertainment.

Graduates are eligible to participate in the Jr. Interpreter Program. Jr. Interpreters will assist with the Apprenticeship Program; learn about collections management and how to interpret the history of the Fort, develop necessary skills to demonstrate 18th century hands-on activities to the public, and how to conduct research through reading and deciphering original documents.

For a reservation form, visit oldfortwestern.org or Fort Western Administrative Office located in Augusta City Center, 16 Cony St.

Payment must be received in full by 4 p.m. Friday the week prior to the registered program session. A maximum of 12 participants may register for any given week. Discounts are available for Augusta residents and siblings attending the same week program.

For more information, call Fort Western at 626-2385 or email [email protected].

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: