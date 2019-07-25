MADISON — Items are needed for a live auction to benefit Deborah and Larry Ashby planned for Friday, Aug. 2, at the Madison American Legion Hall on 20 South Maple St. Those who have items to auction can contact Harriet Bryant at 635-2051, 431-4903 or [email protected].

The Ashby family lost their home June 3 because of a fire. The trailer and garage, Larry’s business—Ashby’s Towing, were not insured.

The event will include a benefit supper, raffles and an auction. The spaghetti supper will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children 5 to 12 years old.

There also will be a 50/50 raffle, scratch tickets raffle and a live auction. The drawings will start at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction, hosted by the Madison American Legion Family.

Those who cannot attend, can send a donation to Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union, 20 Main St., Madison, ME 04950; Account# 508317, or visit the gofundme account that has been set up for the Ashby family.

