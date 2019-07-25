FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition has announced its upcoming schedule of free mobile health unit events. A variety of education and free health screenings will be offered at each stop including blood pressure and cholesterol checks, and body composition analysis.

The schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, July 27: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. during the Farmington Summerfest, downtown Farmington;

• July 31: 2-5 p.m. at Walmart, 615 Wilton Road, in Farmington; and 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Dutch Treat, 291 U.S. Route 2 E, in Wilton.

Staff also will be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance with financial programs to help cover these costs. Other assistance offered includes free tobacco recovery support, cancer prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and Affordable Care Act enrollment assistance.

All services are provided free thanks to funding from the John T. Gorman Foundation and the United Way of the Tri Valley Area. Special breast health services offered is available through funding from the Avon Breast Health Outreach Program.

For more information, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: