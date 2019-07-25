NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Matthew Bourque, of South China, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at St. Olaf College.

Bourque, a political science, social studies education major, attended John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor. He is the son of Joseph and Michelle Bourque.

The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: