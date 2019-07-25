The Millay Sisters Cabaret will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Old North Church, 118 High St. in Farmington.

The trio will present the story of Edna St. Vincent Millay and her sisters after the opening act.

In this performance, the middle sister, Norma Millay, shares the story of her sister Vincent who grew up in Camden, Maine, and who became an American icon. Through Norma’s eyes we witness Vincent’s life and work in vivid detail, beginning with her upbringing when she was at times left alone by her working single mother in charge of her two younger sisters Norma and Kathleen.

In this household, literature, music and creative independence were stimulated and Vincent and Norma grew especially close to each other while Kathleen was both cherished and challenged in the shadow of her famous sister. C

The music and songs in the performance are drawn from the American Songbook, sung by the Millay girls at the turn of the twentieth century.

As an opening for the Millay Sisters Cabaret, soprano Christien Beeuwkes and accom-panist and composer Dana Maiben will give the premiere performance of a song cycle by Maiben, “Love is Not All — Six Poems” by Edna St. Vincent Millay.” The musical settings of the songs draw on styles that would have been familiar to Millay, from Neo-Classical to Broadway and Jazz.

Longtime professional actors and singers Rachel Murdy and Margi Shaw Douglas conceived and created The Millay Sisters Cabaret 12 years ago to keep the spirit and the words of Millay ringing; Szep, co-creator of the New York Opera Alliance and creator of the Indie Opera Podcast joined the cabaret as musical director and accompanist in 2012. They have performed the show at numerous venues in New York City as well as in other cities including Stonington, Maine, and Orlando, Florida.

Admission will cost $15 and is free for children and for students with UMF ID.

For more information, visit artsfarmington.org or call 587-2361.

