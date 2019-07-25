Randolph voters are on board with a $1 million bond that will pay for road improvements.

Residents who turned out Wednesday night to vote at Town Meeting OK’d the bond, which the town will have 20 years to pay off. The first interest payment of $17,500 was also approved at the meeting.

There was no discussion about the bond among the 40 registered voters who attended Town Meeting. There are 1,337 people registered to vote in Randolph.

One resident, Marcia-Anne Dobres, said she liked taking out the bond because the roads are in need of the repairs.

“Taxation is for the common good of the people,” she said. “The common good is for streets.”

The voters also passed an article allowing the selectmen to raise and appropriate $50,000 to repair or resurface sidewalks in the town.

Dobres asked the selectmen if the repairs would cover the sidewalk in front of the old school because she had been going to meetings for about 10 years asking for it to be repaired. She said she was told there was a different reason for not fixing it year after year, and when it was a school “little kids could easily trip and get hurt on the sidewalk.”

In response to Dobres’ question, selectman Matthew Drost said, “this is your year.”

One article that was more debated was regarding a new write-in process for candidates for public roles in the town. The article, which passed as written, said write-in candidates will only be counted if the candidate has filed a timely declaration with the municipal clerk.

Candidates that are officially listed on the ballot must get 25 signatures about a month before the election to appear printed. Now that the article has passed, write-in candidates also have to declare about a month before the election.

Dobres said not every person who wants to write-in will be able to a month before. Some people who have been elected have been written in only a few days before.

One of those people was Drost, who was a write-in for the budget committee. He said there are some issues with the article and voted against its passing.

Mark Roberts, chairperson of the select board, said he saw people who were write-in candidates “got two days into the position, said ‘this is not for me’ and left.”

Drost said there also have been times where people who were formal candidates on the ballots have done the same thing.

“I just think this is how voter rights get suppressed,” Dobres said.

Dobres recommended to voters that it should be closer to a week prior to the election date to make it more reasonable.

The town also approved to add $40,000 worth of LED streetlights around town.

“If you drive anywhere in Gardiner… you’ll see these street lights,” said Peter Coughlan, the editor of the town’s newsletter. “They’re maybe a month or two old.”

He said there are some streets in Randolph that are very short but have four or five lights, which he and the selectmen determined was too many.

“Crime is not going to go rampant,” Coughlan said. “Data does not support that.”

He said the annual CMP bill will go from about $19,000 to one-tenth of that and the kilowatt-hours will drop by 90%.

“It’s really a no brainer,” Coughlan said.

As a result of all articles passing, the spending plan will increase by $107,854 — or about 5% — to $2,242,180 in the next budget year. The town’s property tax rate — currently $18.40 per $1,000 of assessed valuation — is not expected to change much, Janet Richards, Randolph’s treasurer and tax collector, previously said.

The calculations on the property tax rate are not yet complete because the town’s valuation is not yet complete. But for a property owner whose house is assessed at $130,000, the annual property tax bill would be nearly $2,392 at the current rate.

