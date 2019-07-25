Students from the 2018 TEEN Drama Week presenting their finale performance at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts Lakeside Theater. TEEN Drama Week 2019 is July 29 through Aug. 2. Scholarships are available. For registration forms and complete information, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Youth Programs” at the top of the page or call the RFA at 864-5000.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: