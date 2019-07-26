The Augusta Area Prostate Cancer Support Group will host Andrey Antov, PhD, MBA, of the Jackson Labs, during its monthly meeting scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m.Tuesday, July 30, at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, 361 Old Belgrade Road, North Augusta.
Antov will cover details of the current status and progress of studies in which they collected individual’s case histories and compared DNA chains to find genetic markers pointing out ways to target specific impending cancers.
This is free and open to the public, with refreshments afterward.
For more information, call 441-5374.
