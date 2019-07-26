UNION — The Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers Community Outreach Group will present Beekeeping in Your Maine Backyard at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the library at 392 Common Road.

Presenters will be KLCB beekeepers Peter Lammert, of Thomaston, and Jean Vose, of Nobleboro, according to a news releae from the library.

This program will provide information about honey bees, including a history of honey bees in North America. It will include basic information on bee biology, the roles of bees in the hive, and it will provide a look inside the hive and how to get started. In addition, techniques will be given on how to promote and attract bees to a yard and garden; a beehive in the garden ensures a good seed crop and fresh honey for the table.

Suggestions for providing food sources for these bees will be offered, and after the slide show presentation (and questions), there will be a hands-on demonstration. In addition, there will be handouts and an observation hive on site to view live bees.

Vose has kept bees in her backyards for 33 years and is co-founder of KLCB. Lammert, a Thomaston resident, has kept bees for more than 15 years.

Both Vose and Lammert are backyard beekeepers and mentor in the counties for beginning beekeepers, and they teach at the annual beekeepers school each spring.

For more information, visit klcbee.com or the library at voselibrary.org or call 785-4733.

